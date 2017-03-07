NH Trans Rights Bill in DangerBy Samantha Allen

A New Hampshire bill that would ban discrimination based on gender identity might be derailed by a campaign targeting legislators with hundreds of messages. History might repeat itself in 2017 with New Hampshire's HB 478 , a bill with bipartisan sponsors that would ban discrimination based on gender identity but that is now "poised to stall," the Concord Monitor reported, after an anti-transgender email campaign targeted legislators with hundreds of messages.

