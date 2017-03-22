New Hampshire Theatre Project presents the Jungle Book
New Hampshire Theatre Project's Junior Repertory Company will present The Jungle Book , Rudyard Kipling's beloved tale of Mowgli, a young boy taken in by wolves in the jungle of India, and befriended by memorable characters Kaa the Rock Python, Baloo the Bear, and Bagheera the Panther. Many generations of readers who have ranked Kipling's books among their favorite stories will appreciate playwright R. Rex Stephenson's adaptation with its fidelity to the original text.
