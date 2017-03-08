New Hampshire plan for scanners in pr...

New Hampshire plan for scanners in prisons hits road block

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The plan to put six machines at a cost of more than $1 million was approved last year by the legislature. But the New Hampshire Department of Corrections says the language in the law is too broad, essentially requiring anyone to be scanned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb 19 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC