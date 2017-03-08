New Hampshire plan for scanners in prisons hits road block
The plan to put six machines at a cost of more than $1 million was approved last year by the legislature. But the New Hampshire Department of Corrections says the language in the law is too broad, essentially requiring anyone to be scanned.
