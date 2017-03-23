New Hampshire Medicaid match among na...

New Hampshire Medicaid match among nation's lowest NEW

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Now that the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act is off the table, New Hampshire and other states will get to keep their expanded Medicaid programs - at least for now. Even though that outcome is being welcomed by health care providers, the fact remains that New Hampshire's current Medicaid reimbursement rates are some of the worst in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar 21 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Playa123 2
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,841,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC