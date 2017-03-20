New Hampshire effort aims to improve ...

New Hampshire effort aims to improve mental health services for veterans

Leaders in the mental health and veteran fields say that New Hampshire is the first in the nation to implement a statewide effort to identify mental health patients with a military background and fashion outreach and treatment programs for them. At least one staff member at each of the state's community mental health centers is a designated liaison for military issues.

