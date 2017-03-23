Needle Exchanges One Step Closer to Being Legal in N.H.
A bill seeking to legalize needle exchange programs in New Hampshire passed the full Senate Thursday and now heads to the House. This latest proposal still allows police officers to prosecute people found with needles with small amounts of heroin, but exempts people who are enrolled in a needle exchange program.
