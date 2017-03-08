Nashua Considers $500 Property Tax Credit for Veterans
The Nashua Board of Alderman is looking at a proposed ordinance that would give veterans in the city a $500 property tax credit. Under this ordinance, veterans who had served at least 90 days of active service would be eligible.
