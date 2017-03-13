N.H. State Police hope to add additional officers to arrest drug dealers NEW

In a state where police chiefs often say "we can't arrest our way out of the drug problem," New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders are supporting a bill they admit would lead to more drug arrests. Senate Bill 131 would appropriate $4.5 million, in part to add five new State Police officers to fight New Hampshire's drug crisis, on top of the 10 Sununu already proposed hiring in his budget proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.