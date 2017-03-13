N.H. State Police hope to add additional officers to arrest drug dealers NEW
In a state where police chiefs often say "we can't arrest our way out of the drug problem," New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders are supporting a bill they admit would lead to more drug arrests. Senate Bill 131 would appropriate $4.5 million, in part to add five new State Police officers to fight New Hampshire's drug crisis, on top of the 10 Sununu already proposed hiring in his budget proposal.
