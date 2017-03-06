N.H. State Library, The First In The Nation, Celebrates 300 Years
New Hampshire is home to the oldest state library in the nation, and this year, it's marking its 300th anniversary. It was founded in 1717 with just two books and a proclamation by the New Hampshire general assembly.
