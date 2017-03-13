N.H. Senate Backs Bill Limiting Food ...

N.H. Senate Backs Bill Limiting Food Stamp Eligibility Along Party Lines

A bill that would reduce the number of people who can receive food stamps in New Hampshire cleared the Senate Thursday along party lines. Currently the state takes into account whether a person has a child when calculating his or her stamp eligibility.

