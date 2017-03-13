Minnesota had the nation's highest voter turnout - again. Here's one reason why
Minnesota leads the nation in voter turnout for the second presidential election in a row and for the eighth time in the past nine presidential elections. "Minnesota has developed a strong civic culture around voting," something that helps separate it from other states, said George Pillsbury, author of the report and senior consultant for Nonprofit VOTE.
