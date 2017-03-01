Mental Health Crisis Deepens For Patients Awaiting Scant Hospital Beds
Under a court settlement, the state agreed to boost support for community-based services, with the aim of keeping people out of institutions like psychiatric hospitals. But the need for this kind of care has not abated, raising the question: Does the state need to re-think how it spends it mental health resources, to shore up both ends of the system? John Dixon , father of a twenty-three-year old son suffering from schizophrenia, who has been in and out of institutions seeking care.
