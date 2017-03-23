Mental health centers connect New Hampshire veterans
A first-of-its-kind program aimed at connecting veterans with mental health treatment and other resources in New Hampshire is raising lots of questions - just what those involved hoped for in launching it 18 months ago. Under the state Department of Health and Human Services' Military Liaison Initiative, each of New Hampshire's 10 community mental health centers have a dedicated staff member to direct veterans, military service members and their families to available services and to take the lead in educating colleagues about military culture.
