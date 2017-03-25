Make-A-Wish ambassadors deliver - sweet thank yous'

New Hampshire Credit Unions, all members of the Cooperative Credit Union Association Inc., were treated to sweets and personal expressions of gratitude from Wish children and volunteers from Make-A-Wish New Hampshire on Feb. 14-16. Twenty-two Wish children and their families visited 12 credit unions throughout New Hampshire to deliver sweets, offer personal thanks and share highlights of their wishes, made possible in part by the New Hampshire Credit Unions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..