Letter: Vermont's good neighbor?

Letter: Vermont's good neighbor?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Editor of the Reformer: I read with dismay your article on the collapse of the Chesterfield Arch Bridge Beautification and Preservation Society after years of stonewalling on the part of the New Hampshire state government . A local civic group comprised of New Hampshire and Vermont citizens had sought to convert the unused Harlan Fiske Stone Bridge into a park akin to Shelburne Fall's celebrated Bridge of Flowers in Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb 19 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC