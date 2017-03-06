Letter: Vermont's good neighbor?

Editor of the Reformer: I read with dismay your article on the collapse of the Chesterfield Arch Bridge Beautification and Preservation Society after years of stonewalling on the part of the New Hampshire state government . A local civic group comprised of New Hampshire and Vermont citizens had sought to convert the unused Harlan Fiske Stone Bridge into a park akin to Shelburne Fall's celebrated Bridge of Flowers in Massachusetts.

