Letter: Representation without taxati...

Letter: Representation without taxation is tyranny

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

The problem is that nobody knows how common election fraud is because the Attorney General's Office refuses to investigate the hundreds of voter registrations returned as undeliverable by the post office, and the laws are so weak that things that many people would consider fraudulent are actually legal. Although I doubt that people were bused from Massachusetts to vote in the recent presidential election in New Hampshire, it would probably be legal under present law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) 18 hr Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar 21 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,966,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC