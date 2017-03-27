Letter: Representation without taxation is tyranny
The problem is that nobody knows how common election fraud is because the Attorney General's Office refuses to investigate the hundreds of voter registrations returned as undeliverable by the post office, and the laws are so weak that things that many people would consider fraudulent are actually legal. Although I doubt that people were bused from Massachusetts to vote in the recent presidential election in New Hampshire, it would probably be legal under present law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|18 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC