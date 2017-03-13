Letter: A cruel bill
Senate Bill 7, a bill that would reduce or eliminate food assistance to 18,000 households in New Hampshire, is unnecessary, cruel and won't save New Hampshire taxpayers any money, since the program is federally funded. It's a horrible bill that exposes ignorance about poverty and bias against the poor.
