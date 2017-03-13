It's not the first time a blizzard an...

It's not the first time a blizzard and town meeting day have coincided NEW

New Hampshire state and town officials are busy preparing for what could be one of the biggest storms of the year, which is coinciding with the day voters across the state head to the polls. Over the years, New Hampshire has been hit with multiple snowstorms on or around town meeting day, according to National Weather Service data.

