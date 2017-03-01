Hudson selectmen approve aquatic plan...

Hudson selectmen approve aquatic plant control grant

The Board of Selectmen made quick work of its business Tuesday and approved three measures, including a $12,582 grant for exotic aquatic plant control from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. The grant will help fund diver-assisted suction harvesting in Otternic Pond and both DASH and herbicide treatment in Robinson Pond to remove fanwort and variable milfoil.

