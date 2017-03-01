Generosity of Bath Village School students hailed
Joined by their teachers Leslie Waterman and Tim Carignan, fifth and sixth graders at the Bath Village School celebrate the visit Tuesday of New Hampshire First Lady and District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, who were there to recognize the students' generosity - After studying philanthropy last fall, the fifth and sixth graders at Bath Village ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb 19
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb 3
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 1
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC