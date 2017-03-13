Full N.H. Senate Backs Bill to Create Special Child Adovate Office
A bill that would create a statewide child advocacy office got the full support of the New Hampshire Senate Thursday. The bill also creates a new associate commissioner position to oversee the Divisiona of Children, Youth and Families, who would work under the Department of Health and Human Services.
