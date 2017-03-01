Driving instructor ordered off road
The owner and sole instructor at a Cadwell Drive driving school is not allowed to teach any courses after her certificate expired this month. Catherine Meaney, owner of the All Star Driving School, said Monday she stopped teaching on Jan. 31, though she continues to book students for spring and summer classes at her facility.
