DHHS needs more blood samples from Merrimack Village District water customers
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services needs more blood samples from Merrimack Village District Water Works customers to test for perfluorooctanoic acid, the chemical found in drinking water near the St. Gobain plastic manufacturing site.
