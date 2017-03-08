Civil Rights documentary to be shown at Dover Public Library
The Dover Public Library is pleased to be among selected libraries in New Hampshire to screen the powerful civil rights film, “Alice's Ordinary People” and to visit with its filmmaker Craig Dudnick. Join us on Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m., for this extraordinary event.
