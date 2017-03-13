Case closed: Dysfunction at DCYF

Faced with a backlog of cases and high staff turnover at New Hampshire's Division of Children, Youth and Families, Director Lorraine Bartlett last year decided to just stuff more than 1,500 open cases in a drawer.

