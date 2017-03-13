Birders flocking to NH town to get a ...

Birders flocking to NH town to get a glimpse of great gray owl

Birders have been flocking to a New Hampshire town to get a view of a great gray owl that's normally seen in Canada. The owl was first seen in Newport on Feb. 25. It's also found in Alaska and the northwest United States.

