Birders flocking to NH town to get a glimpse of great gray owl
Birders have been flocking to a New Hampshire town to get a view of a great gray owl that's normally seen in Canada. The owl was first seen in Newport on Feb. 25. It's also found in Alaska and the northwest United States.
