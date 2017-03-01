Bipartisan Group Pushes Opioid Help Amid Obamacare Debate
New Hampshire Rep. Ann McLane Kuster says the opioid epidemic has come as a surprise to many of her colleagues. A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is fighting to keep attention focused on last session's top health issue - abuse of prescription opioids, heroin and other drugs - although the 2010 health care law now dominates the health policy discourse.
