Arsenic isn't just a problem in Agatha Christie whodunits - " it might be in your well NEW
There's plenty of news out there about man-made contaminants showing up in groundwater, but residents in five area towns, including Weare and Epsom, are about to be reminded that natural contaminants can also be a concern. In a long-planned expansion of the state's Targeted Arsenic and Uranium Public Health Study, 30 households on private wells in five central New Hampshire towns will be asked to provide samples of their water to help determine how much of these nasty-sounding byproducts of our geology are getting into their homes, and samples of their urine to show how much is making its way into their bodies.
