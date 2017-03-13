Apartment Building Fire Displaces Dozens in Concord
About 30 people, including four children, have been displaced after a fire ripped through their Concord apartment building Sunday evening. The Concord Fire Department says a cigarette started the blaze, which damaged three or four apartments but then cut power off to the entire building, about 30 apartments.
