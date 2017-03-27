Advocating for the health of everybody
New Futures, a state-wide health policy and advocacy organization based in Concord, will expand its advocacy focus from substance use disorder issues to general health and early childhood policy by partnering with other organizations. New Futures will partner with Civix Strategy Group to bring forward targeted campaigns around specific issue areas.
