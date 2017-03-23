40 years of ink at Jim's Tattoo

Tattoo shops have come and gone in Seabrook, but Jim's Tattoo Studio has been a mainstay on U.S. Route 1 for the last 40 years. Jim's Tattoo will celebrate its 40th anniversary on March 26 with a pig roast, free tattoos and live music at its shop at 256 Lafayette Road.

