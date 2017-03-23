40 years of ink at Jim's Tattoo
Tattoo shops have come and gone in Seabrook, but Jim's Tattoo Studio has been a mainstay on U.S. Route 1 for the last 40 years. Jim's Tattoo will celebrate its 40th anniversary on March 26 with a pig roast, free tattoos and live music at its shop at 256 Lafayette Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC