With local food readily available, are farmers markets now out of date? NEW

New Hampshire's farmers markets went through their first serious decline in sales last summer following years of expansion and growth, which has led some to question whether they need to become, for lack of a better term, a little less crunchy-granola and a little more MBA. "It's not a social meeting place, it's a serious business," argued Joan O'Connor, who manages the Tilton Winter Farmers Market, during a 90-minute workshop held Friday at the New Hampshire Farm and Forest Expo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.