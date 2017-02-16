Where Were Out-of-State IDs Used to V...

Where Were Out-of-State IDs Used to Vote in New Hampshire Last November?

While President Trump and some of his allies perpetuate the idea that out-of-state voters are being sent across the border en masse to throw New Hampshire elections , we were wondering: What can we actually know about the people who are showing up to register for the first time on Election Day? It's important to point out that there are a few different kinds of same-day registrants processed in New Hampshire: first-time voters who have never cast a ballot in the state before, returning New Hampshire voters who moved to a new town or ward, and returning New Hampshire voters who had to re-register because their name was removed from the checklist.

