'We all have this suspicion - he lies a lot': Al Franken suggests some GOP senators worry about Trump's mental health Democratic Sen. Al Franken on Sunday doubled down on a suggestion that some of his Republican colleagues in the Senate are concerned about President Donald Trump's mental health. In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked Franken if he was serious when he told HBO's Bill Maher that some of his Republican colleagues "will say [Trump's] not right mentally, and then some are harsher."

