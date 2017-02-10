Warring Democrats put rage on ice for party chairmana s contest
The race to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee-the top job in a newly out-of-power party-was supposed to be the latest showdown between the Democrats' incensed liberal wing and a more moderate establishment. With less than a month before the election, the nearly dozen declared candidates have struck a decidedly friendly tone in public, eschewing criticism of their rivals while emphasizing widespread areas of agreement.
