UNH research: Trump voters don't believe humans affecting climate

DURHAM – Only 25 percent of those who say they voted for Donald Trump agree with the scientific consensus that human activities are changing Earth's climate, according to new survey research reported by the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. In contrast, large majorities of Clinton voters as well as third-party voters and nonvoters believe humans are causing climate change and want to see renewable energy development be a priority.

