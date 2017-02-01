UNH research: Trump voters don't believe humans affecting climate
DURHAM – Only 25 percent of those who say they voted for Donald Trump agree with the scientific consensus that human activities are changing Earth's climate, according to new survey research reported by the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. In contrast, large majorities of Clinton voters as well as third-party voters and nonvoters believe humans are causing climate change and want to see renewable energy development be a priority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|rOcketer
|201
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC