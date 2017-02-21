UNH announces tuition-free plan for h...

UNH announces tuition-free plan for hundreds of NH students

Thanks to the success of its ongoing fundraising efforts, the University of New Hampshire is launching a new program in the fall that guarantees all full-time, first-year New Hampshire students receiving federal Pell grants will pay no tuition to attend the university. Early estimates show that UNH's Granite Guarantee will help 285 first-year students studying on the Durham and Manchester campuses.

