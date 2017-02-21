TOMORROW: Peter Sprigg to Testify Before New Hampshire General Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. Peter Sprigg, Senior Fellow for Policy Studies at Family Research Council, will testify tomorrow before the New Hampshire legislature against H.B. 587, a bill that bans sexual orientation therapy and H.B. 478, a bill providing special rights on the basis of gender identity.
