Sununu's advice to Trump; keep substance abuse programs in health law
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he's told President Donald Trump that any replacement of the health care law should still require insurers to cover substance abuse treatment. Sununu spoke with Trump while in Washington this weekend for a gathering of the nation's governors and for meetings with the administration, he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.
