Sununu pledges millions, with few details, for road repairs NEW
Gov. Chris Sununu pledged to invest tens of millions of dollars in repairing roads, bridges and schools in his recent budget address. But he's light on specifics about how the estimated $84 million would be doled out, leaving towns, cities and school districts wondering which potholes will be filled, classrooms remodeled and bridges rebuilt.
Read more at Concord Monitor.
