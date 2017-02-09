Sununu allocates $18M to kindergarten

Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

As part of Gov. Chris Sununu's proposed two-year budget, $18 million would go toward full-day kindergarten, which could lead to funding increases for many Seacoast communities. Sununu's budget, presented Thursday, would allocate $9 million each year to schools that offer full-day kindergarten, according to an AP report.

