State Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Against Northern Pass

State Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Against Northern Pass

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling that the Northern Pass energy project has the right to bury a power line under a North Country highway. The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests sued Eversource, saying it didn't have the right to bury the line under land the society owns on Route 3 in Clarksville.

