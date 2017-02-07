State Senator Makes Case - Again - Fo...

State Senator Makes Case - Again - For Legalizing Casino Gambling in N.H.

The debate over whether to bring casino gambling to New Hampshire - and the eventual rejection of any such proposal - has become an annual tradition of sorts at the Statehouse. Year after year, lawmakers have shot down bills that would legalize casinos, though sometimes by the slimmest of margins; a proposal in 2014 lost in the House by just one vote.

