Sex workers' advocate leads NH task force
A woman hired with federal grant money to combat sex trafficking in New Hampshire has advocated for decriminalization of prostitution and has described herself as "a community organizer for people who trade sex."
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb 19
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb 3
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 1
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC