Sen. Bradley Defends Medicaid Expansion, Says Program Can Be Improved
Senator Jeb Bradley says New Hampshire's approach to Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act has been a success, but that doesn't mean it couldn't be improved. The Republican from Wolfeboro was an architect of the state's Medicaid expansion program, so it's no surprise that he would talk up its successes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan 29
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|rOcketer
|201
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC