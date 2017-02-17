Seacoast retirees among state's top pensioners
The current unfunded liability in the pension pool – the difference between the amount needed to pay promised pensions and the amount of available money – is $5 billion, up from $4.2 billion last year, said Karlon. He further explained that 95 percent of the state's public pensioners receive an annual pension of less than $50,000, 68 percent receive annual pensions less than $25,000 and nearly one-third receive annual pensions less than $10,000.
