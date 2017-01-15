Review Panel Recommends Changes After Former N.H. Hospital Patient's Suicide
A team that reviewed the discharge of a New Hampshire Hospital patient who committed suicide hours later has made nine recommendations, some of which are already being implemented. The team was led by a Vermont psychiatrist and included members of New Hampshire's legal and law enforcement committee.
