Residents speak out about sanctuary city status

The town council chambers were packed Monday night as residents spoke to the idea of Durham becoming a sanctuary city. The idea that Durham should declare itself a sanctuary city surfaced in response to President Trump's executive order Jan. 25 temporarily banning refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

