Police seek help to identify those damaging property at UNH
The University of New Hampshire Police Department posted a video and a number of photos to its Facebook page in hopes the public can identify people suspected of damaging property after the Super Bowl on Sunday. Two vehicles were damaged in the festivities in downtown Durham after the New England Patriots' come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
