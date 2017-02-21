Pediatric cancer cluster survey sees ...

Pediatric cancer cluster survey sees a fairly dismal responsea

The chairman of the task force on the Seacoast Pediatric Cancer Cluster is calling for state officials to create a shorter “more open-ended” questionnaire to send to parents of kids with cancer. Former state Rep. Tom Sherman, a doctor, said he believes the state Department of Health and Human Services should consider sending out a new survey after what he called a “fairly dismal response” to the initial one.

